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Buck Country Music News

You can check out Chris Young’s Famous Friends at his Nashville bar

todayJune 24, 2026

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Mitchell Tenpenny, Meghan Patrick and Chris Young (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Chris Young’s Famous Friends officially opened Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Midtown Nashville.  

Located at 1516A Demonbreun St., the sports bar takes its name from his #1 hit from 2021 with Kane Brown.

“This has been a passion project of mine for a long time,” Chris says. “I’ve talked about opening a bar for years, and I wanted to create a true sports bar that still feels like a great place to hang out—even when there’s not a game on. At Famous Friends, we have the ability to show up to seven different games at once, so fans never have to miss the action.”

Opening week kicked off Monday with a VIP celebration for friends, fellow artists, athletes and entertainment personalities. Breland and Shaylen, who both appear on the deluxe edition of Chris’ I Didn’t Come Here to Leave album, were in attendance, as well as husband-and-wife artists Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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