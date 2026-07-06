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Buck Country Music News

15 years later, Eli Young Band will Keep on Dreaming on tour

todayJuly 6, 2026

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Eli Young Band’s Keep on Dreaming Tour (Courtesy Eli Young Band/Essential Broadcast Media)

Eli Young Band will launch their Keep on Dreaming Tour Aug. 6 in Washington, D.C.

With a name taken from the lyrics of one of their biggest hits, “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” the trek will continue through late October. Tickets go on sale Friday. 

The triple-Platinum single was the second release from Life At Best, which came out in August 2011.

The 15 Years Deluxe edition of the band’s third studio album was released in May, featuring demos and alternate versions, as well as their quintuple-Platinum #1, “Crazy Girl.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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