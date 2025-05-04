2025 Election Results for local races

AD

There were two council seats up for grabs in the City of Fredericksburg election. Early voting wrapped up on Tuesday with 737 ballots cast out of 8,069 registered voters in the City of Fredericksburg municipal election.

UNOFFICIAL General Election Results for Council:

~Bobby Watson, 658 votes

~Todd Eidson, 621 votes

~Charlie Kiehne, 548 votes

~Cheryl Rowan, 355 votes

The election is canvassed on Wednesday, May 14.

BOERNE:

Incumbent Mayor Frank Ritchie defeated his challenger Laura Haning by a 3-1 margin garnering 1,022 votes to Haning’s 329.

Place 2 Councilwoman Sharon Wright lost in her bid for re-election to Joe Bateman with a 179-154 win.

Voters were decisive in their choice to change the mayor and councilmembers’ current two-year terms, beginning with the 2026 election, to three-years. Ultimately, 1,025 votes were selected “for” while only 313 cast “against” votes (76.6 to 23.4 percent).

The Boerne Independent School District will have a new face serving as Place 4 Trustee. Sarah Faulkenberry defeated Incumbent Maritza Gonzalez-Cooper with 76.8 percent of the vote.

FAIR OAKS RANCH:

Two of the incumbents for Fair Oaks Ranch City Council will retain their seats and will be joined by one newcomer.

Place 3 incumbent Ruben Olvera defeated challenger Scott Rose, 623-484, a 56.3-43.7 percent victory.

Place 4 will be served by Dale Pearson, who defeated Jim Roff with 621 votes to Roff’s 152 votes.

Place 5 incumbent Scott Parker received 626 votes to challenger Kevin Cox’s 467 votes.

KERRVILLE ISD BOARD of TRUSTEES:

Caleb Boone narrowly defeated Kyle Wittler for the District 7 seat with 89 votes to Wittler’s 71 votes. Incumbent Mike Tackett chose not to run for reelection.

