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Buck Country Music News

25 number ones in less than 14 years ‘Ain’t a Bad Life’ for Thomas Rhett

todayApril 13, 2026

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Thomas Rhett & Jordan Davis’ “Ain’t a Bad Life” (Blue Highway Records)

It “Ain’t a Bad Life” when your 25th #1 just hit the top of the chart. Thomas Rhett’s collab with Jordan Davis cements that milestone for him as it reaches the pinnacle of the Mediabase radio airplay tally. 

“Having 25 No. 1’s is something I never could’ve dreamed up,” TR says. “I’m really grateful to the fans, country radio, my team and everyone who’s been on this ride with me—this one means a lot, and I’m glad I get to celebrate it with my buddy Jordan Davis.”

The feat is even more impressive when you consider Thomas has done it all in less than 14 years, the time since his debut single, “Something to Do with My Hands,” came out. 

“Ain’t a Bad Life” is the third #1 in a row from TR’s latest album, About a Woman (Deluxe), following “Beautiful as You” and “After All the Bars Are Closed.”

Thomas Rhett dropped his new collab with Marshmello, “Where We Go,” on Friday.  

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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