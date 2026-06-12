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Buck Country Music News

A ‘Lucky’ Chris Young unveils his deluxe album on his birthday

todayJune 12, 2026

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Chris Young’s ‘I Didn’t Come Here to Leave (Deluxe)’ (Black River)

I Didn’t Come Here to Leave is a strong statement to make when you’ve changed record labels 20 years into your career. That’s the title of Chris Young’s first album for Kelsea Ballerini’s label, Black River, after leaving his longtime home at RCA. 

Now the “Gettin’ You Home” hitmaker is doubling down, putting out a new deluxe version of the October record with three new songs.

June 12 also happens to be when the Tennessee native was born. He’s newly 41.

“Shaping up to be the best birthday so far!” Chris wrote on his socials. “The deluxe version of my album I Didn’t Come Here To Leave is officially out now, featuring ‘If You’re Lucky’ with @breland! Go check it out now and let us know what you think.”

The expanded album grows to 17 tracks, including the collection’s lead single and top-20 hit, “Til the Last One Dies.”

Chris co-wrote two of the new tunes, both of which are collabs: “If You’re Lucky” with Breland and “One of Us” with Shaylen. He didn’t have a hand in writing the solo “Wedding Band,” but he did produce all three.

You can check out the official visualizer for “If You’re Lucky” on YouTube, which catches Chris and Breland in the studio. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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