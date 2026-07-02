Jackson Dean channels his admiration for Toby Keith into ‘I Wanna Talk About Me’

Jackson Dean (Apple Music)

“Biggest of the big, man. Huge.” That’s how Jackson Dean describes his feelings about Toby Keith, as the “Don’t Come Lookin'” hitmaker covers one of the late singer’s hits for Apple Music.

“I did not know him the way that a lot of people did, but I know enough to know that I miss him every day and … there’s so many things that I wish that I could go and ask him,” Jackson says. “And just to be even thought of to be able to sing a song of his and bring it to life in your own way … is just an honor.”

“He was a great man and one of the best, absolutely best ever to do it,” he adds. “To take a crack at something that he killed is just a challenge.”

Jackson delivers his take on 2001’s “I Wanna Talk About Me,” which Toby took all the way to #1.

You can check out Apple Music Nashville Sessions: Toby Keith Covered now, featuring new recordings from Tyler Hubbard, Kameron Marlowe and Emily Ann Roberts, alongside previous tracks from Ashley McBryde, Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, Parker McCollum, Riley Green and Tucker Wetmore.