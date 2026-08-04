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Local News

AAA reminds drivers to use caution as new school year kicks off

todayAugust 4, 2026

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AAA Texas is reminding drivers to stay alert in school zones and watch for children, school buses and bicyclists as students head back to school.  The organization says traffic safety remains a serious concern in Texas.  According to AAA, 698 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes in the state last year, along with 80 bicyclists.  Thousands more people suffered serious injuries.

AAA is also urging drivers to be especially mindful around school buses.  When a bus has its stop arm extended and red lights flashing, drivers are required to stop.  Parents are also encouraged to talk with children about safe habits on the way to school.

AAA recommends teaching students to cross at crosswalks and make eye contact with drivers before stepping into a crosswalk or intersection to make sure they are seen.  Children should also be encouraged to remove earbuds or headphones near traffic so they can stay aware of their surroundings.

“It is absolutely critical that drivers start paying extra attention out there on the roadways, watching out for small children who could dart out between parked cars, as well as for those bicyclists,” said Doug Shupe, corporate communications manager for AAA.  “Slow down, stay alert and put those distractions away, like those mobile phones.  Those few extra seconds of paying attention could save a life.”

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Written by: Michelle Layton

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