‘All My Exes’: Lauren Alaina’s hit duet was inspired by a fight on Broadway

Lauren Alaina & Chase Matthew’s “All My Exes” (Big Loud)

Lauren Alaina currently has her biggest hit on the radio since 2021’s “Getting Over Him” with Jon Pardi.

If there’s any downside to her new duet with Chase Matthew, it’s that the song Lauren co-wrote was, in fact, ripped from the pages of her own life.

“I wrote ‘All My Exes’ about a relationship I had that was, let’s just say not my best relationship,” she reveals. “And we were fighting down on Broadway, actually. Everybody’s had a fight down on Broadway, right? If you’ve been to Nashville, you have.”

“I basically wrote this song about things that he was, like, yelling at me and saying about me,” Lauren continues. “And I was like, ‘Well, you know, I’ve heard this before. I’m not saying you’re right, but you are not the first to say this to me.’ It’s the classic, ‘it’s not you, it’s me’ song.”

Another interesting twist to “All My Exes”? It was Lauren’s husband, Cam Arnold, who loved the song so much that he secretly played it for Chase while on tour, because he believed the two of them could make it a hit.