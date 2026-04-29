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Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Natalie Stovall’s baby + Old Red to Indy

todayApril 29, 2026

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A new location of Blake Shelton’s bar and restaurant, Ole Red, will open in Indianapolis in late 2027. The first opened in Nashville in 2018, beginning Blake’s partnership with Opry Entertainment Group.

Natalie Stovall, known for her work with Runaway June and as a member of Keith Urban’s touring band, is expecting her first child Aug. 26. She and her husband of 17 years, James Bavendam, are letting the baby’s gender be a surprise.  

You can check out ERNEST performing “Boat Named After You” during his Today show debut on Wednesday online, ahead of the arrival of his Deep Blue album on Friday.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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