Amber Alert issued for two Ingram children

An Amber Alert has been issued for two children from Ingram. Tess Mavligit, 13, and Mackenzie June, 10, are reported missing from their home located in the 3500 block of Junction Highway in Ingram.

Tess is 4’5″, has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black shirt and blue jeans.

Mackenzy is 4’0″, has blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white coat, grey pants and slides.

Kerr County officials are asking that if you see these children to “not approach them” and to instead call (830) 896-1113 or 911.

