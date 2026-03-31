Ambrosia founding member and keyboardist Christopher North dead at 75

Keyboard player Christopher North of Ambrosia performs onstage on May 23, 2015 in Bakersfield, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Christopher North, keyboardist and founding member of the soft rock group Ambrosia, has passed away at the age of 75. The news was confirmed by the band in a post on Facebook.

“Fans of Ambrosia, we honor the legendary life and career of our dearest family member Christopher North, the ‘Hammond B3 King’ whose sonic architecture defined a generation of progressive and soft rock,” they write. “A founding member since 1970, he was a keyboard wizard who brought an unmatched intensity and emotional depth to every performance.”

“We will always remember ‘Northwind’ for his fiery, ‘intense’ stage presence—a legacy that began when he was first discovered playing in a dimly lit room, his organ topped with a bottle of wine,” they continue. “Even as he faced health challenges in recent years, including a brave and successful battle with throat cancer, his spirit remained tied to the music and the fans he loved.”

“Christopher North’s work did more than just fill airwaves; it created ‘aural landscapes’ that balanced virtuosity with soulful, radio-friendly hooks,” Ambrosia adds. “We celebrate a true craftsman of the classic rock era whose lush piano lines and soaring organ swells will remain timeless.”

They conclude, “He was truly one of a kind, and loved dearly by his fans and bandmates. RIP, Brother Chris, forever and ever in our hearts.”

Ambrosia formed in Los Angeles in 1970 and had a string of top-40 hits between 1975 and 1980, including “How Much I Feel” and “Biggest Part of Me,” which both hit the top five on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as “You’re The Only Woman (You & I)” and “Holdin’ On To Yesterday.”