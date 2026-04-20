Madonna says the vintage pieces she wore at Coachella ‘went missing,’ is offering a reward

Madonna performs during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 17, 2026 in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Looks like someone wanted to dress themselves up — not in Madonna’s love, but in her clothes.

The Queen of Pop wrote on her Instagram Story Monday that she was “still flying high” after her “full circle moment” at Coachella, which saw her return to the festival for the first time in 20 years to join Sabrina Carpenter onstage. However, she wrote, “I discovered that the vintage pieces that I wore went missing- my costume that was pulled from my personal archives – jacket, corset, dress and all other garments.”

“These aren’t just clothes, they are part of my history,” she said. “Other archival items from the same era went missing as well. I’m hoping and praying that some kind soul, will find these items and reach out to my team at: Infomaverick2026@gmail.com.”

Madonna says she’s offering a reward for the “safe return” of the pieces, and thanks fans “with all My Heart.”

During her performance, Madonna made a point of saying that she was wearing the same jacket, corset and boots that she originally wore at Coachella in 2006.