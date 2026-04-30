AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

‘American Idol’ season 5 fan favorites returning for 20th ‘high school reunion’ show revealed

todayApril 30, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Taylor Hicks in the ‘American Idol’ Season 5 Finale press room at Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California. (Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

On May 4, American Idol is throwing it back for a 20th High School Reunion-themed show, and we already know that OG judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson will be back to mentor the contestants. Now we know which fan favorites from the Class of 2006 will be joining them.

On the official American Idol podcast, host Danielle Fishel revealed that some standout contestants from season 5, which aired in 2006, will be duetting with this season’s top-five contestants. They include Taylor Hicks, who was that season’s winner, plus top-12 finalists Elliott Yamin, Paris Bennett, Kellie Pickler and Bucky Covington.

Other notable contestants that season included Katharine McPhee, who came in second; Chris Daughtry, whose elimination was one of the show’s first major shocks; Ace Young, who married season 3 runner-up Diana DeGarmo; and Grammy-winning gospel singer Mandisa, who passed away in 2024.

Season 5 was the most-watched of any American Idol season, and many fans consider it to be one of the very best of the show’s entire run. In fact, in those prestreaming days, that season averaged more than 30 million viewers a week. The season was also notable for the fact that 18 contestants ended up landing record deals.

Also appearing on the May 4 episode will be reigning American Idol champ Jamal Roberts.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%