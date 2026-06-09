Ames USDA team in Kerrville to help combat New World Screwworm outbreak

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A United States Department of Agriculture lab team from Ames, Iowa is now in Texas to help combat a Screwworm outbreak, with testing now fully operational at a site located in Kerrville. “We now have the testing fully here in Kerrville, Texas, so we no longer have to go to Iowa for the testing, so that’s a huge addition,” said USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins on Monday.

Screwworms, flesh-eating flies, can be deadly to infected animals if left untreated. The USDA says hundreds of millions of sterile flies will be dispersed across South Texas each week to help eradicate screwworms. The USDA also has a monitoring system in place along the U.S.-Mexico border to detect the insect. Dozens of treatments have been approved to remove screwworms from animals.

As of June 9, 2026, Texas has confirmed five cases of the New World screwworm, marking the first domestic outbreak in six decades. Governor Greg Abbott has declared a disaster declaration and activated the state’s emergency operations center. Since the index case was identified on June 3 in Zavala County, confirmed cases have expanded to the following areas:

~Zavala County: Two calves were confirmed infected near La Pryor.

~La Salle County: One calf was found with the parasite.

~Gillespie County: A goat was confirmed infected on June 8.

~Lea County, New Mexico: A dog initially reported in Andrews County, Texas, was reclassified as the first New Mexico case as it resides just across the border.

President Trump appointed Texas cattleman John Bellinger as senior advisor for New World screwworm preparedness. Additionally, quarantine zones have been established around detection sites to restrict animal movement and prevent further spread.

While USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins states the food supply is not at risk, experts warn a widespread outbreak could cause billions in economic damage.

Ranchers and pet owners should inspect animals daily for open wounds. Suspected livestock cases should be reported to the Texas Animal Health Commission at 1-800-550-8242.

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