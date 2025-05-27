Applications being taken for City of Kerrville board opening

AD

The City of Kerrville is currently taking applications for the Building Board of Adjustment and Appeals.

The City secretary’s office accepts applications for all city boards throughout the year. Persons interested should submit the board application specific to the board for which they are applying. Applications are available online on the city’s website at https://kerrvilletx.gov/957/Boards-Commissions, or by dropping by the city secretary’s office in city hall.

Completed applications should be emailed to the city secretary’s office at Shelley.mcelhannon@kerrvilletx.gov or Deputy City Secretary Kesha Franchina at kesha.franchina@kerrvilletx.gov.

For more information, contact City Secretary Shelley McElhannon at 830-258-1117 or Deputy City Secretary Kesha Franchina at 830-258-1118, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD