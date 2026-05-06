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Mike FM Music News

Ariana Grande reveals at least one song she’ll be playing on tour

todayMay 6, 2026

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Ariana Grande performs on the 97th Academy Awards, March 2, 2025 (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Ariana Grande’s upcoming Eternal Sunshine tour launches in exactly one month — June 6 — and Ari has seemingly revealed one song that will be on the set list.

Ari posted video of herself on Instagram rehearsing the song “Dangerous Woman,” the title track of her 2016 album, which peaked at #8 on the Hot 100. She captioned the video, “Our first time running this song since swt,” likely referring to her Sweetener tour, which concluded in 2019.

She continued, “happy ten years of dangerous woman, happy one month til tour, happy petal preorder. see you in a month i love you so much.” Petal, Ariana’s new album, is due out July 31.

Since her Sweetener tour concluded, Ariana has released two albums, Positions and Eternal Sunshine, as well as a deluxe edition of the latter, so she’ll have plenty of new material to add to the set. The tour is set to run through Sept. 1.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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