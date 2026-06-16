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Ariana Grande wishes the love of her life a happy birthday: ‘I love you every second of every day forever’

todayJune 16, 2026

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Ariana Grande attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Ariana Grande may not be dating anyone at the moment, but she does have one constant love in her life and she celebrated his birthday on Tuesday.

That special someone is her dog, Toulouse. She posted a series of photos of him on her Instagram Story and wrote, “happy, happiest thirteenth birthday to my absolutely perfect son and the loml, the greatest living creation on this big, green earth, toulouse.”

“i love you every second of every day forever,” she continued, adding dozens of exclamation points and the word “WOW.” On another photo of the pup digging in the dirt, she wrote, “perfect creature.” Other photos and a video show Toulouse accompanying Ariana on her current Eternal Sunshine tour.

Toulouse is reportedly named after the kitten in the 1970 Disney movie The Aristocats, who himself was named after the famous French painter Toulouse Lautrec. He’s a rescued beagle-chihuahua mix and has appeared in many of Ari’s videos, including “No Tears Left to Cry,” “thank u, next,” “7 Rings,” “Positions” and “Santa Tell Me.” He even co-starred with her on the cover of Vogue in 2019.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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