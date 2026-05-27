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Buck Country Music News

Ashley Cooke is about to be ‘the most me’ as she heads to the water

todayMay 27, 2026

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Ashley Cooke’s self-titled second album (Big Loud)

The unofficial start of summer is here, with Memorial Day weekend now in the rearview mirror.

That’s good news for folks like Ashley Cooke, who’s ready to get things rolling ahead of the official start of the season on June 21. 

“I’m a big water girl,” she explains. “I love the ocean, I love the lake, I love the pool, whatever it is, I love being near water. I love to wakeboard. I love to just lay out, read a book under the sun.”

“Summer is my favorite season,” she adds, “and I feel like the most ‘me’ as soon as summer comes back around.”

The self-titled sophomore album from the “your place” hitmaker also drops this summer, arriving Aug. 14. It features her latest hit, “the hell you are.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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