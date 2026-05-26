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Mike FM Music News

Barry Manilow says he’s ‘going to do this tour if it kills me’ ahead of UK dates

todayMay 26, 2026

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Barry Manilow performs during Manilow: The Last Detroit Concert at Little Caesars Arena, June 3, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Barry Manilow has yet to return to the stage since undergoing surgery for lung cancer in December, but he’s scheduled to do so in June with a tour of the U.K. And the legendary entertainer says he plans to do it, no matter how bad his voice may sound.

The tour is set to begin June 9 in Glasgow, Scotland, and run through June 17, wrapping up in London. In an interview with the U.K. paper The Guardian, Barry says, “I feel fine. I’m not sure my voice feels fine yet, but I don’t want to cancel this tour. I’m so looking forward to it. So, I’m going to do it whether I can sing or not.”

Following the surgery, Barry rescheduled and then postponed a number of shows, including his Las Vegas residency dates, because his doctors advised him he wouldn’t be healthy enough to headline the concerts. But he’s worked hard on his recovery, telling People that he had to “learn how to breathe again” so he can make it through a 90-minute show.

“I’m going to do this tour if it kills me,” he tells The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Barry’s new album, What a Timeis out June 5.

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Written by: ABC News

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