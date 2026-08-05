Barry Manilow unexpectedly postpones final Kentucky concert

Singer Barry Manilow had to postpone his Lexington, Kentucky, concert unexpectedly on Monday.
Manilow shared the update in a Monday Instagram post, writing, “Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight’s show in Lexington has been rescheduled.”
Rupp Arena, where the show was supposed to take place, said in a Facebook post, “All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date once it is announced.”
The 83-year-old singer is currently on a farewell tour with concerts coming up in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
This isn’t the first time Manilow has had to postpone a concert recently. Manilow, who revealed last December that he had been diagnosed with cancer, postponed residency concerts in Las Vegas while he was recovering from a surgery and rescheduled shows on the advice of his doctors.
In June, Manilow revealed to ABC News that doctors had diagnosed him with lung cancer and that he had undergone a lung lobectomy, which altered his voice.
ABC News has reached out to Manilow for comment.
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