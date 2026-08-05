Barry Manilow unexpectedly postpones final Kentucky concert

Barry Manilow performs onstage during the ‘Manilow: The Last Seattle Concert’ at Climate Pledge Arena on July 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Singer Barry Manilow had to postpone his Lexington, Kentucky, concert unexpectedly on Monday.

Manilow shared the update in a Monday Instagram post, writing, “Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight’s show in Lexington has been rescheduled.”

Rupp Arena, where the show was supposed to take place, said in a Facebook post, “All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date once it is announced.”

The 83-year-old singer is currently on a farewell tour with concerts coming up in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

This isn’t the first time Manilow has had to postpone a concert recently. Manilow, who revealed last December that he had been diagnosed with cancer, postponed residency concerts in Las Vegas while he was recovering from a surgery and rescheduled shows on the advice of his doctors.

In June, Manilow revealed to ABC News that doctors had diagnosed him with lung cancer and that he had undergone a lung lobectomy, which altered his voice.

ABC News has reached out to Manilow for comment.