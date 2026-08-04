Joe Jonas to coach new celebrity edition of ‘The Voice’

Joe Jonas attends the Jonas Brothers Hand and Footprint in Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 3, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Voice’s panel of coaches is star-studded, but now the contestant lineup will be as well.

NBC is launching The Voice: Celebrity, a new version of the show that will air in the spring of 2027. Joe Jonas will join the panel as a coach, along with Queen Latifah and country star Riley Green. Meanwhile, Keke Palmer will host, in place of The Voice’s regular host, Carson Daly.

The twist is that all the contestants on the show will be actors, musicians, athletes, comedians and reality stars, as opposed to unknown musicians. Deadline was the first to report the news.

Joe’s has already been a coach on The Voice Australia, and he appeared as a Battle Advisor several times on the U.S. show. And he’s not even the first of the Jonas Brothers to appear on the franchise; Nick Jonas was a coach for seasons 18 and 20.