Baseball Drops Series Against Southwestern University

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team lost all three games of their road conference series against Southwestern University.

The Mountaineers traveled to Georgetown, Texas, for their three-game road Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Pirates from Southwestern University.

Schreiner fell to 8-24 overall and 3-11 in SCAC play after getting swept by the Pirates on the road.

GAME 1 SCH 6 – SU 8

Schreiner opened the series with a loss after a three-run 7th inning by the Pirates gave Southwestern the come from behind win.

Leading the effort at the plate for Schreiner was Gerardo Cardoza (Grad. / Mission, TX) who went 3-4 with an RBI and Isaiah Hernadez (Grad. / El Paso, TX) who went 3-4 with a double.

On the mound, it was Luke Rogers (Junior / Tualatin, OR) who was credited with the loss after coming in in relief and pitching 0.2 innings and giving up 3 runs on 7 batters faced.

GAME 2 SCH 4 – SU 14

The second game of the series was another strong offensive display by Southwestern as they rallied back again to score 12 unanswered runs and forced a run rule to be called after 8 innings of play.

Leading the effort at the plate was Gerardo Cardoza who went 2-3.

On the mound, it was Trey Bennett (Freshman / Willis, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 4.2 innings and giving up 5 runs on 25 batters faced.

GAME 3 SCH 8 – SU 18

The third game of the series was another high-scoring affair from both sides, but unfortunately, it was the Pirates who came away with the win.

Leading the effort at the plate for Schreiner was Joseph DiCarlo (Senior / Chandler, AZ) who went 3-4 with a double and 2 RBI.

On the mound, it was Justing Gallegos (Junior / San Antonio, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 0.1 innings and giving up 2 runs on 3 batters faced.

The Mountaineers will return home as they continue SCAC play with a matchup against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas.

