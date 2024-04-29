AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Baseball Goes 2-1 Against University of Dallas

todayApril 29, 2024

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team went 2-1 in their three-game road conference series against the University of Dallas.

The Mountaineers traveled to Irving, Texas, for their three-game Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.

Schreiner moved to 11-27 overall and 6-14 in SCAC play to close out their season as they took two out of three games on the road against the Crusaders.

GAME 1 SCH 14 – UD 8

Schreiner opened the series with an offensive explosion at the plate as they put up their second highest run total of the season.

Leading the effort at the plate for Schreiner was Tyler Juarez who went 4-5 with a double and 2 RBI.

On the mound, it was Fito Mendez who was credited with the win after pitching 6.0 innings and only giving up 6 runs on 29 batters faced. Also making an appearance on the mound was Luke Rogers who was credited with the save after pitching 2.1 innings and only giving up 1 run on 13 batters faced.

Box Score

GAME 2 SCH 1 – UD 12

The second game of the series was a different story as the Crusaders got back on track offensively and held the Mountaineers to just 5 hits and 1 run through seven innings.

On the mound, it was Trey Bennett who was credited with the loss after pitching 3.0 innings and giving up 8 runs on 20 batters faced.

Box Score

GAME 3 SCH 8 – UD 2

Schreiner closed out the series and their season with a strong performance on both sides of the ball, scoring 15 runs on 18 hits and only giving up 3 runs on 7 hits.

Leading the effort at the plate for Schreiner was Isaiah Hernandez who went 4-5 with a home run and 4 RBI. Also with a strong showing was Tyler Juarez and Adam Sanchez who both went 3-3.

On the mound, it was Nolan Sauceda who was credited with the win after pitching 7.0 innings and only giving up 3 runs on 29 batters faced.

Box Score

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%