Baseball Goes 2-1 Against University of Dallas

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team went 2-1 in their three-game road conference series against the University of Dallas.

The Mountaineers traveled to Irving, Texas, for their three-game Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.

Schreiner moved to 11-27 overall and 6-14 in SCAC play to close out their season as they took two out of three games on the road against the Crusaders.

GAME 1 SCH 14 – UD 8

Schreiner opened the series with an offensive explosion at the plate as they put up their second highest run total of the season.

Leading the effort at the plate for Schreiner was Tyler Juarez who went 4-5 with a double and 2 RBI.

On the mound, it was Fito Mendez who was credited with the win after pitching 6.0 innings and only giving up 6 runs on 29 batters faced. Also making an appearance on the mound was Luke Rogers who was credited with the save after pitching 2.1 innings and only giving up 1 run on 13 batters faced.

Box Score

GAME 2 SCH 1 – UD 12

The second game of the series was a different story as the Crusaders got back on track offensively and held the Mountaineers to just 5 hits and 1 run through seven innings.

On the mound, it was Trey Bennett who was credited with the loss after pitching 3.0 innings and giving up 8 runs on 20 batters faced.

Box Score

GAME 3 SCH 8 – UD 2

Schreiner closed out the series and their season with a strong performance on both sides of the ball, scoring 15 runs on 18 hits and only giving up 3 runs on 7 hits.

Leading the effort at the plate for Schreiner was Isaiah Hernandez who went 4-5 with a home run and 4 RBI. Also with a strong showing was Tyler Juarez and Adam Sanchez who both went 3-3.

On the mound, it was Nolan Sauceda who was credited with the win after pitching 7.0 innings and only giving up 3 runs on 29 batters faced.

Box Score