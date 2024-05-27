Baseball Goes 1-2 Against University of St. Thomas

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team picked up one win in their three-game series against the University of St. Thomas.

The Mountaineers were at home for their three-game Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) series against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas.

Schreiner moved to 9-26 overall and 4-13 in SCAC play after dropping two out of three games against the Celts.

GAME 1 SCH 9 – UST 15

The Mountaineers opened the series with a strong offensive display in which they put up 9 runs and 17 hits, but unfortunately it would not be enough as the Celts still outscored them by six runs.

Leading the effort at the plate for Schreiner was Aidan Warren (Senior / Dripping Springs, TX) who went 4-6 with a home run and 2 RBI.

On the mound, it was Fito Mendes (Junior / Ennis, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 4.2 innings and giving up 10 runs on 28 batters faced.

GAME 2 SCH 5 – UST 4

In the second game of the series, the Mountaineers bounced back with a clutch performance in the ninth inning to hold off the Celts’ comeback and win the game 5-4.

Leading the effort at the plate for Schreiner was Aidan Warren who went 2-4 with a home run and an RBI, and AJ Rodriguez (Junior / San Antonio, TX) who went 2-3 with 2 RBI.

On the mound, it was Trey Bennett (Freshman / Willis, TX) who was credited with the win after pitching 6.0 innings and giving up 0 runs 26 batters faced. The Mountaineers also saw a clutch performance from Sidney Moore (Junior / Port Isabel, TX) who came in in relief to close out the game and picked up the save.

GAME 3 SCH 12 – UST 18

The series closed with a scoring outing from both sides as a total of 30 runs were scored in the game. Unfortunately, it would be the Celts who came out on top after scoring 18 runs to Schreiner’s 12 runs.

Leading the effort at the plate for Schreiner was Aidan Warren who went 4-6 with a home run and 2 RBI. With the 4 hits from Warren, he now leads the team in hits with 61 and sits just 5 hits shy of tying the single-season hits record set by teammate Gerardo Cardoza the previous season (66).

On the mound, it was Daniel Garza (Grad. / Houston, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 0.0 innings and giving up 5 runs on 5 batters faced.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will close out their season on the road as they continue SCAC play with a trip to Irving, Texas, for a matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.

