Local News

Beware of scams involving unlicensed contractors

todayMay 30, 2025

The Better Business Bureau is urging people to use caution as they hire potentially untrustworthy contractors.  According to the BBB, while many reputable contractors respond to hard-hit areas to help with repairs, some lack proper licensing, offer quick fixes or make promises they can’t keep.

The BBB recommends the following tips to avoid falling victim to contractor scams:

~Review your insurance policy.  Contact an insurance provider as soon as possible to report damage and learn how the claim will be handled.  People are encouraged to take photos or videos of all the damage.

~Research contractors.  Find trusted roofing companies, auto body shops and other repair services.  Look for businesses that are licensed, insured and have verified reviews from customers.

~Resist high-pressure sales.  Storm chasers use tactics such as the “good deal,” meaning this is the deal offered only if the contractor is hired on the spot.

~Get multiple written bids. BBB recommends securing at least three bids.  Avoid contractors who request large payments upfront or only want to operate on a cash-only basis.

~Establish a timeline. Ask how long the repairs will take and whether the company offers assistance, such as with rental vehicles or temporary accommodations.

~Insist on a written contract. Ensure all agreements are in writing, including a scope of work, payment terms, cleanup plans and start and end dates. Verbal agreements should also be added to the contract.

According to the BBB Scam Tracker, Texans reported more than $200,000 in losses to home improvement scams in 2024.

Written by: Michelle Layton

