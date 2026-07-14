AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Billy Idol debuts new performance of ‘White Wedding’

todayJuly 14, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Billy Idol and Steve Stevens perform on ‘American Idol’ (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Billy Idol is revisiting one of his classic hits.

Idol and his longtime collaborator Steve Stevens have recorded a new take on “White Wedding,” recorded at Apple Music Studios in Los Angeles.

“We were really just making the song for that moment,” Idol says in a clip posted to Instagram, “but we did have in the back of our minds, we could create songs that somehow could last into the future, well that would be added bonus and look what happened, it did.”

Originally released in 1982, “White Wedding” appeared on Idol’s self-titled debut album. While it peaked at #36 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song went on to be one of Idol’s signature tunes.

Idol is set to kick off a new leg of his It’s A Nice Day To…Tour Again! tour on Aug. 7 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The tour name is a reference to the chorus of “White Wedding.”

Idol and Stevens are both set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. The 2026 induction ceremony will take place Nov. 14 in Los Angeles. It will air on ABC and stream on Disney+ in December.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%