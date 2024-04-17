AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Billy Joel CBS special brings in 5.7 million viewers

todayApril 17, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of CBS

It looks like a lot of Billy Joel fans tuned in to see the CBS special dedicated to the 100th performance of his residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Variety reports that 5.7 million people caught Billy Joel: The 100th — Live at Madison Square Garden when it aired Sunday, April 14, despite it starting late due to coverage of the Masters Tournament. 

That number includes not only folks who watched the special on CBS, but those who caught the livestream that aired on Paramount+.

Just how big are those numbers? Well, the Joel concert is now the fourth-most-watched special of the year, behind three award shows: the Oscars, Grammys and Golden Globes.

And even more fans will be able to check it out. Following fan uproar over the show being cut short in the middle of Joel’s performance of “Piano Man,” CBS is rebroadcasting the special on Friday, April 19, at 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%