Sammy Hagar honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

todayApril 30, 2024

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sammy Hagar was honored with the 2,779th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, with friends John Mayer, Guy Fieri and manager Tom Consolo on hand to help celebrate. 

“Sammy is driven by having fun,” Mayer shared in his speech. “Sammy has the kind of fun that we only dream about letting ourselves have if only we could get out of our own way and simply enjoy the fact that we’re alive and on this planet for a relative blink of an eye.” 

He added, “Every time I think of him a thought comes to mind that I’d like to share with you today. Wherever you are, whatever you’re doing, Sammy Hagar is having way more fun than you.” 

Sammy thanked his four kids and his wife during his speech, along with the late Eddie Van Halen and Ronnie Montrose. He also thanked Van Halen‘s Michael Anthony and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, who were both there to lend their support to Sammy.

“The idea of where I came from in life and where my beginnings were and to have this here, the amount of people I’d have to thank, it would be impossible to do in one day,” Hagar shared during his speech. “You can’t do all this, you can’t achieve all this without people’s help. If I stood here and said I did this all myself — I wouldn’t be here … so it’s an honor.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

