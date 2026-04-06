Billy Joel tribute concert performer Matt Nathanson releasing Billy Joel covers EP

Matt Nathanson performs during ‘The Music of Billy Joel’ at Carnegie Hall on March 12, 2026 in New York City. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

At the Billy Joel charity tribute concert at New York City’s Carnegie Hall in March, many fans felt that one of the standout performers on the bill was Matt Nathanson, best known for his 2008 hit “Come On Get Higher.” It turns out Matt was so inspired by performing Billy’s songs at the event that he’s recorded an EP of the Piano Man’s songs.

Called Songs in the (M)Attic — a twist on the title of Billy’s 1981 live album, Songs in Attic — the six-track EP, which arrives April 17, features cover art identical to Billy’s 1982 album, The Nylon Curtain.

On Instagram, Matt calls Billy “one of the greatest songwriters of our (and any) time,” adding that he’s “so proud” of the EP and “so fired up and inspired by it.”

The track list includes the two songs Matt performed at Carnegie Hall — “I Go to Extremes” and “Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway)” — as well as “Pressure,” “The Longest Time,” “Uptown Girl” and “Only the Good Die Young.” “Uptown Girl” and “Only the Good Die Young” are both available on digital platforms now.

Leading up to the announcement of the EP, Matt documented his fall into what he calls the “Joel Hole,” doing deep dives on Billy’s songs to highlight the brilliance of his writing.

The EP is also available to preorder on vinyl. Meanwhile, Matt will spend the summer opening for Train, whose lead singer, Pat Monahan, also performed at the Carnegie Hall tribute.

Despite Billy’s popularity, not many people have recorded cover versions of his songs. A few of the notable artists who have include Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Barry White and Beyoncé.