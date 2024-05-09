AD
Rev Rock Report

Blue Öyster Cult shares cover of The Beatles’ “If I Fell”

todayMay 9, 2024

Background
Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Blue Öyster Cult has just shared a cover of The Beatles track “If I Fell.”

In the video posted to YouTube, the band explains that the performance was recorded in April 2016 at Red Studios Hollywood while they were working on a video for the 40th anniversary release of their fourth studio album, Agents of Fortune.

“The decision was made not to use it at the time, but we were provided a ‘rough cut’ copy from which this is derived,” reads the description. 

BOC says their video was processed to black and white to pay tribute to The Beatles movie A Hard Days Night, in which “If I Fell” was featured.

Blue Öyster Cult recently dropped the new album, Ghost Stories, which their label called “a fitting finale” to their recording legacy, suggesting it may be BOC’s final album.

The band is getting ready to hit the road this summer, with their tour kicking off June 5 in Lynn, Massachusetts. A complete list of dates can be found at  blueoystercult.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

