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Rev Rock Report

Bob Seger debuts ‘American Storm’ official video for 40th anniversary, shares summer playlist

todayJune 15, 2026

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Musician Bob Seger speaks onstage during the 2015 Billboard Touring Awards at The Roosevelt Hotel on November 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Bob Seger is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the track “American Storm” with the streaming debut of the official music video for the song.

The clip, now available on YouTube, is an ’80s-era performance clip, with Seger backed by his Silver Bullet Band.

“American Storm” was the first single off Seger’s 13th studio album, Like a Rock, which was released in March 1986. It went to #3 on the Billboard 200peaked at #13 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and landed at #2 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.

Seger is also helping fans embrace the season with the release of Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band’s Sweet Summertime playlist.

Now available via digital outlets, the playlist includes such classic Seger tunes as “Hollywood Nights,” “Night Moves,” “Still the Same,” “Old Time Rock & Roll,” “Against the Wind” and “Rock & Roll Never Forgets.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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