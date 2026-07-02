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Rev Rock Report

Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx marks 25th sobriety anniversary

todayJuly 2, 2026

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Nikki Sixx arrives at the premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Dirt’ at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx marked his 25th sobriety anniversary on Thursday.

“It’s hard to wrap a lifetime of lessons into a few paragraphs, but one thing has never changed: sobriety gave me a life I never imagined was possible,” Sixx writes in an Instagram post. “It gave me my family. It taught me how to be present instead of just existing. It showed me what it means to be a husband, a father, a friend, and a bandmate—not perfectly, but honestly.”

Sixx detailed his drug use in his 2007 book, The Heroin Diaries, which was accompanied by the debut Sixx:A.M. album, The Heroin Diaries Soundtrack.

“If my story helps even one person believe there’s another way, then every scar has found a purpose,” Sixx now says. “Twenty-five years later, I don’t celebrate perfection. I celebrate progress. I celebrate love. I celebrate the people who walked beside me when I couldn’t walk alone.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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