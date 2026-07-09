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Local News

Boerne man shot and killed by Kendall County deputies

todayJuly 9, 2026

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A man was fatally shot by Kendall County deputies Wednesday after officials say he was firing a gun in a Boerne neighborhood.  The Boerne Police Department Communications Center received a 4:55 a.m. call from an individual in the Brent Tree subdivision.  The caller told authorities that a man wearing only underwear was standing in the roadway firing his weapon.  The caller reported that the man had fired some shots in his direction.

Authorities said four Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 100 block of Bent Tree and found the man, identified as Austin Hodo, holding a gun.  Officials said despite numerous commands to drop the weapon, Hodo refused and began walking towards the deputies.  According to the release, officials say Hodo began firing at the deputies, at which time, deputies returned fire, ultimately striking Hodo.  Deputies provided medical aid, but Hodo died at the scene.

No law enforcement or neighbors were hurt in the shooting.  The Boerne Police Department, Boerne Fire Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted with the call.  KCSO released dashcam footage of the shooting Wednesday afternoon.

This investigation is ongoing.

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Written by: Michelle Layton

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