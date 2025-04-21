AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Boerne PD arrests father and son operating Hovey Motorcars on theft charges

todayApril 21, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Boerne Police have arrested a father and son who run a Boerne car dealership on charges that they set up an elaborate system to bilk customers out of more than $300,000, according to court documents.  81-year-old Richard Dean Hovey and 58-year-old Richard Dean Hovey Jr. own and operate Hovey Mototcars, which has operated in the Boerne area since 2018.

Following an almost year-long investigation, Boerne PD says that both men are accused of Misapplication of Fiduciary Property or Property of Financial Institution greater than $300,000, which is a first-degree felony offense.  They are both accused of Misapplication of Fiduciary Property or Property of Financial Institution greater than $30,000 and less than $150,000, which is a third-degree felony.

The indictments against the pair reveal at least 15 alleged victims since August of 2023.  As of Friday, both men remain in the Kendall County Detention Center on bonds totaling $350,000 each.

Federal court records show that Triad Motors Ltd., which also does business as Hovey Motor Cars, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May.  The website for Hovey Motorcars says that the business is now permanently closed.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%