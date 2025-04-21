Boerne PD arrests father and son operating Hovey Motorcars on theft charges

AD

Boerne Police have arrested a father and son who run a Boerne car dealership on charges that they set up an elaborate system to bilk customers out of more than $300,000, according to court documents. 81-year-old Richard Dean Hovey and 58-year-old Richard Dean Hovey Jr. own and operate Hovey Mototcars, which has operated in the Boerne area since 2018.

Following an almost year-long investigation, Boerne PD says that both men are accused of Misapplication of Fiduciary Property or Property of Financial Institution greater than $300,000, which is a first-degree felony offense. They are both accused of Misapplication of Fiduciary Property or Property of Financial Institution greater than $30,000 and less than $150,000, which is a third-degree felony.

The indictments against the pair reveal at least 15 alleged victims since August of 2023. As of Friday, both men remain in the Kendall County Detention Center on bonds totaling $350,000 each.

Federal court records show that Triad Motors Ltd., which also does business as Hovey Motor Cars, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May. The website for Hovey Motorcars says that the business is now permanently closed.

AD