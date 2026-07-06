AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

‘Boston’ hitmaker Stella Lefty is ‘Good at Leaving’

todayJuly 6, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Stella Lefty’s ‘Is This Heaven?’ EP (Atlantic Outpost)

Now that newcomer Stella Lefty’s got a smash hit with “Boston,” fans are getting “Good at Leaving.”

“i lurv this song and i hope u do tooooo,” she said on her socials, as she released the fan favorite after debuting the up-tempo groove at recent shows. 

It’s her first new music since her debut EP, Is This Heaven?, dropped in May. 

Meanwhile, “Boston” is now at #5 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs tally, and is in the top 15 on both the Hot 100 and Country Airplay charts. 

“Something to Lose,” her duet with significant other Vincent Mason, has also cracked the Hot 100.

Currently in London for a Monday show, Stella plays Dublin on Thursday and Amsterdam on Saturday. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%