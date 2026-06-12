AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Brad Paisley adds to his ‘Tacklebox’ with help from Miranda Lambert

todayJune 12, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Brad Paisley & Miranda Lambert’s “Someone Else’s Arms” (MCA)

It’s been a month since Brad Paisley launched his new Tacklebox project, and it’s time for an update: His latest addition, “Someone Else’s Arms,” is out now and features Miranda Lambert.

He’s added six tracks so far, drawing from his vast catalog of unreleased and unrecorded songs: “Fallin’,” “This Town Ain’t Small Enough,” “Without You,” “Hi Ho Silverado (featuring David Lee Murphy),” “Overnight Low” and “Helen Back.” 

Look for more new additions in the weeks to come. 

Brad’s currently touring Europe, before he returns to the States to play Provo, Utah, July 4 and resume his U.S. tour.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%