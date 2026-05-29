Bret Michaels drops off Freedom 250 lineup

Bret Michaels performs onstage during the 2019 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Field on April 26, 2019 in Indio, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Bret Michaels will no longer be playing the Freedom 250 Great American State Fair.

“When this opportunity was originally presented to my team, it was described as a celebration of our country through music and a chance to honor our veterans, active military, first responders, teachers and hardworking Americans from all walks of life,” the Poison frontman writes in an Instagram post. “As the son of a veteran, and coming from a family that has proudly served, that is something I have always been honored to support.”

Michaels says that he’s “spent my entire career bringing people together through music, positivity and good vibes,” and that his concerts have “never been about politics.”

“Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of,” Michaels writes. “Concerns have also been raised regarding the safety of my fans, band, crew, family and myself, including threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable.”

He continues, “Because of that, I have made the difficult decision to step away from this performance.”

The Great American State Fair, which was announced Wednesday, is set to take place June 25 through July 10 at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Several other announced artists have also dropped off the bill, including Morris Day and the Time, Martina McBride, The Commodores and Young MC.