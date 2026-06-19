AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Brothers Osborne are ‘Runnin’ Down a Dream’ for racing doc

todayJune 19, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Brothers Osborne’s “Runnin’ Down a Dream” (Big Machine)

Brothers Osborne are covering Tom Petty’s 1989 classic “Runnin’ Down a Dream” for the soundtrack of Bobby Rahal: True American Racer

Riley Green, Rascal Flatts, Greylan James, Danielle Bradbery, Mackenzie Carpenter, The Jack Wharff Band and others also contribute tracks to the Bobby Rahal: True American Racer (Inspired By) Soundtrack, which drops Aug. 21.

Billy Bob Thornton and Mark Collie offer the original “True American Racer (500 miles)” featuring Slash, from their newly formed duo The Backbeat Troubadours.

Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta is one of the directors of the film, which focuses on Rahal’s relationship with team owner Jim Trueman and their fight to win the Indianapolis 500 as Trueman battled terminal cancer. 

You can watch Bobby Rahal: True American Racer on Tubi now.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%