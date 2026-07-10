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Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Riley Green’s ‘Drunk’ video + Lainey Wilson’s Opry return

todayJuly 10, 2026

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Keith Urban kicked off Good Morning America‘s Summer Concert Series Friday on ABC. You can watch his performances of “Summer Breeze” and “We Go Back” from his new flow state album, plus his hit “Wasted Time,” online.

CMA entertainer of the year Lainey Wilson is booked to play the Grand Ole Opry July 23. 

You can pay a virtual visit to Riley Green’s Duck Blind in midtown Nashville simply by watching his new music video for “Think as You Drunk.”

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Written by: ABC News

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