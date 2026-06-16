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Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen, Bono & The Edge, Eddie Vedder confirmed to perform at Obama Presidential Center opening

todayJune 16, 2026

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Former President Barack Obama on April 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Angelina Katsanis – Pool/Getty Images)

Former President Barack Obama has confirmed the performance lineup for the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center.

In a post on Instagram that included a video of a proposed group chat with all the performers, Obama reveals that Bruce Springsteen, U2’s Bono and The Edge, and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder are among those confirmed for the event.

Other performers include Stevie Wonder, Christina Aguilera, Common, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Marc Anthony, The Roots and Tems.

In the video, Obama texts, “Thanks again for performing at the Grand Opening!” Springsteen replies, “Is this really happening??” And Vedder adds, “So it’s official then?”

Michelle Obama later chimes in “Thank you all for agreeing to perform!” Bono and The Edge text, “It’s an honor to stand with you!”

The Obama Presidential Center opens Friday in Chicago. The opening ceremony will take place Thursday starting at 11 a.m. CT and will stream live online.

For more info, visit Obama.org.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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