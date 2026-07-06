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Rev Rock Report

Pearl Jam auctioning signed poster in support of Venezuela

todayJuly 6, 2026

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Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder. (ABC)

Pearl Jam is auctioning off a signed poster to raise money in support of relief efforts in Venezuela, which has been devastated by a pair of powerful earthquakes that hit the country on June 24.

The poster is from PJ’s set at the 2021 Ohana Encore festival and is signed by all of the band members. It was created by the design duo Ames Bros, which was cofounded by bassist Jeff Ament’s brother Barry Ament.

“Every dollar raised from this auction will go directly to those in need,” reads a post to the Ames Bros Instagram. “A huge thank you to the incredible folks at Pearl Jam for generously donating this signed poster to make this fundraiser possible.”

Bidding is open now through Friday at 10 a.m. PT via AmesBrosShop.com.

Other bands who’ve announced their support for Venezuela include Metallica and Rush.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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