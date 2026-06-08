Bruce Springsteen cuts ribbon on the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music

Bruce Springsteen performs during the first night of his ‘The Land of Hopes and Dreams’ tour at Co-op Live on May 14, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images)

Bruce Springsteen was on hand Saturday for the ribbon cutting at the new Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music on the campus of Monmouth University in Long Branch, New Jersey.

“I took a short tour through the center the other day and when I came out, I was thrilled that I wasn’t dead,” Springsteen said in a speech, according to video posted to YouTube by the Asbury Park Press.

He thanked those who helped put together and support the building, and noted, “I’m particularly thrilled to be sharing this building with all this wonderful musical history and with so many of my artists, teachers, mentors, and heroes.”

“And I look at my work life as a very small link in a mighty chain,” he added. “And those who visit here will get a sense of that chain through the lives, work, and vision of all these historic, historic artists. I’m also glad and relieved that fans will now have another place to go instead of my house.”

The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music is set to open to the public on Saturday. Tickets and more information can be found at SpringsteeenCenter.org.

The opening celebration included two concerts, dubbed Music America: The Songs That Shaped Us, at Monmouth University on June 4 and 5. The concerts featured performances by Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Jackson Browne and others.

According to setlist.fm, at Friday’s show Springsteen performed Elvis’ “Jailhouse Rock”; Bob Dylan’s “I Shall Be Released” with Crow; and Eddie Floyd’s “Raise Your Hand” with Stevie Van Zandt. He ended the set with his own track, “Land of Hope and Dreams.”