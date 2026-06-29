Bob Dylan’s tour going through a guitarist shake-up

Bob Dylan performs as part of a double bill with Neil Young at Hyde Park on July 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA)

Bob Dylan’s current tour seems to be going through a bit of a band shake-up, and now one of his guitarists is speaking out about his departure.

Guitarist Bob Britt is responding to reports in the press about his departure from the tour, which began to surface over the weekend. The reports were sparked by a since-deleted Facebook post by Britt, who wrote “Sayonara Bobby” next to a map with a travel route from Austin, where Dylan’s next show is happening, to Nashville.

Britt has since taken to Facebook to set the record straight, writing, “Apparently there are quite a few threads out there with people speculating about my departure from the Bob tour.”

“I’d like to clear it up. I was not fired but left of my own accord for reasons I would prefer to keep private,” the post continued. “I will miss my band mates and crew.”

He then wrote that he was looking forward to other projects, including “getting back to doing sessions.” He added, “As far as any touring goes, we will see what the future holds.”

Britt’s departure comes not long after Dylan lost another guitarist in his band. As Rolling Stone points out, guitarist Doug Lancio, who’s played guitar with Dylan since 2019, was recently replaced by jazz guitarist Julian Lage.

Dylan’s next show is Monday in Austin. A complete list of his show dates can be found at BobDylan.com.