Bruce Springsteen pays tribute to ‘Jungleland’ violinist Suki Lahav

Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the Academy Museum 5th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

Bruce Springsteen has paid tribute to Israeli-born musician Suki Lahav, who passed away at age 74. Lahav was briefly a member of The E Street Band in the mid ’70s, and her violin work is heard in the opening of his Born to Run track “Jungleland.”

“Here on E Street, we’re heartbroken over the passing of Suki Lahav,” Springsteen wrote on social media. “Her angelic voice shone on 4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy) and her beautiful violin brought great drama to the Jungleland intro. She also blessed our stage with her beauty and grace in our early touring days.”

He added, “She was a wonderful friend, may she rest with the angels.”

In an earlier post, the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music noted that Lahav “contributed to the early sound of Bruce Springsteen’s breakthrough era.”

“Lahav went on to become a major figure in Israeli music and literature, leaving behind a lasting legacy as both a songwriter and poet,” the post added.