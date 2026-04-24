AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Grateful Dead’s ‘Workingman’s Dead’ gets high fidelity upgrade

todayApril 24, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Grateful Dead’s ‘Workingman’s Dead’ (Rhino)

Grateful Dead’s 1970 album Workingman’s Dead has gotten a high fidelity upgrade.

Rhino High Fidelity has just released limited-edition audiophile editions of the album on reel-to-reel and vinyl. The vinyl reissue, cut from the original master tapes, is limited to 5,000 copies pressed on 180-gram vinyl, while the reel-to-reel, which was duplicated in real time from the original flat analog master tape, is limited to only 300 copies. 

But that’s not all. A Dolby Atmos mix of the album, created by Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart in 2023, is now available on Blu-ray for the first time. According to the press release, Hart’s mix “expands the sonic depth of the original recording while preserving its essential character.”

All formats are available now.

Released June 14, 1970, Workingman’s Dead was the Grateful Dead’s fourth studio album and was considered a breakthrough for the band. It featured future Dead classics like “Uncle John’s Band,” “Casey Jones” and “High Time.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%