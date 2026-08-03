Bruce Springsteen reveals wife Patti Scialfa’s cancer is in remission

(L-R) Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen attend the 2025 AFI Fest opening night gala premiere of “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 22, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Bruce Springsteen has revealed that his wife, E Street Band member Patti Scialfa, is in remission after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, in 2018.

Springsteen’s revelation came in recorded video played at an event ahead of Saturday’s Pan-Mass Challenge bike ride in Boston, which raises money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

In the video, posted to the Springsteen fan account Spring-Nuts, The Boss first addressed Pan-Mass founder and chairman Billy Starr, and the “whole PMC family.”

“Since 1980, you have inspired a community that has done something remarkable,” he said. “You’ve never stopped believing that ordinary people can make an extraordinary difference. And because of that countless lives have been saved.”

Springsteen then talked about his wife’s cancer battle.

“As you know, Patti’s been living with her multiple myeloma for over eight years, but now, thankfully, she is in remission,” he said.

“Patti’s journey has taught us something I hope every one of us and every American can understand. Medical research isn’t an idea. It isn’t politics. It isn’t a line in a budget,” Springsteen added. “It’s the reason families find hope when hope seems hardest to find. When we lose sight of that we lose sight of one another and that’s too high a price for anyone to pay.”

The video also featured Springsteen performing an acoustic version of “Born to Run,” which he called “one of my best riding songs.”

Scialfa opened up about her cancer diagnosis in the 2024 Springsteen documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. She shared the news while explaining why she had not been performing with the E Street Band during Springsteen’s 2024 tour.