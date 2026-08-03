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Rev Rock Report

‘Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul’ doc set for screenings in venues across the country

todayAugust 3, 2026

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‘Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul’ (Subtext/Rolling Stone Films)

The new Gregg Allman documentary Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul is hitting the road.

After opening in theaters in June, the film is getting over 40 one-night-only screenings in music venues across the country, giving fans a chance to experience the film on a big screen with high quality sound. Some of the screenings will also feature Q&As with the film’s director, James Keach, and/or producer Michael Lehman.

“It is incredibly rewarding to bring Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul to audiences around the country,” says Lehman, who was also Allman’s longtime manager. “Having the opportunity to share stories about making the film and my years managing Gregg will make the evening especially meaningful.”

He adds, “I hope the attendees leave with an even deeper appreciation for Gregg’s extraordinary music, his remarkable life, and the legacy he continues to inspire.”

The special screenings will kick off Sept. 1 in Seattle, with dates confirmed through March 18, 2027, in San Francisco. Additional screenings will be announced, with the run expected to wrap Dec. 8, 2027, on what would have been Allman’s 80th birthday.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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