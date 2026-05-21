Bruce Springsteen tour ‘beefs up’ security due to ‘death threats,’ according to Stevie Van Zandt

Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt peform at UBS Arena on May 05, 2026 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band are currently on their Land of Hope and Dreams tour, and during the shows The Boss has been very vocal regarding his feelings about President Donald Trump and his administration. Well, E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt says Springsteen’s outspokenness has led to them receiving death threats while on tour.

“It’s a very specific political theme to this tour and there’s been a lot of threats, death threats. Usually there’s always some, but this time it’s been increasing,” Van Zandt told U.K. outlet The Mail in an interview. “The band, Bruce, we’ve had to beef up security and, you know, it’s mostly just talk.”

“And it’s not like we’re saying something that’s not true or we’re saying something that’s so really particularly controversial, but it’s specifically political,” he noted.

“So, the FBI and others have been really watching things and been overly concerned about it, as they should be,” he added. “We want the fans to be safe and feel safe. So we really go the extra mile with extra security for that reason alone.”

Springsteen & The E Street Band have four shows left of the tour, and will play Cleveland on Friday and Boston on Sunday. The tour was supposed to wrap on May 27 with an outdoor show in Washington, D.C., but after having to postpone a show due to Philadelphia sports teams in the playoffs, the tour will now wrap May 30 in Philly.