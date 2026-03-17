Bruce Springsteen’s personal chef reveals his favorite foods, heat tolerance and more

Bruce Springsteen on Jimmy Kimmel Live!/(Disney/Randy Holmes)

Bruce Springsteen’s private chef is spilling some of the rock star’s food secrets.

Andre Fowles, who recently released the new cookbook My Jamaican Table, featuring a foreword by Springsteen, talked to Rolling Stone about the book, which reveals some of The Boss’ culinary preferences.

Fowles tells the mag that when it comes to food, Springsteen “loves his classics: a great cheeseburger, hot dogs, fried chicken,” although, he adds, “He has his moments where he craves seafood for a few days, or it’s just meat, or it’s just ‘he’s going to have dinner, no lunch.’”

Fowles incorporates his Jamaican heritage into what he cooks for Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa and he says he and Springsteen talk about food “all the time.”

As for The Boss’ favorite dish, Fowles says, “I keep going back to one particular dish that I’ve made quite a few times that he enjoyed. It’s a curried lobster with coconut rice, roti to dip into the sauce, some mango chutney and sweet plantains.”

He adds, “You have the spicy from the curry, the sweetness from the chutney and the coconut rice, so it’s a really lovely spread. I would say that’s his go-to.”

But while Jamaican food can be quite spicy, thanks its frequent use of Scotch bonnet peppers, Fowles says Springsteen’s Scotch bonnet tolerance is “mid to low.”