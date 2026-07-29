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Buck Country Music News

‘Burn My Boat’: That’s how Kenny Chesney starts ‘Silver Sands Marina’

todayJuly 29, 2026

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Kenny Chesney’s ‘Silver Sands Marina’ (HEY NOW Records)

“Burn My Boat”: That’s what Kenny Chesney’s ready to do when he drops the song that’s the first track on Silver Sands Marina on Friday. 

“This was always the first song,” he says. “No matter how many sequences… ‘Burn My Boat’ was the exact thing I wanted to say, and it’s in the chorus, recognizing ‘where I’m supposed to be’ is that sense of true arrival, knowing where you’re supposed to be. When you’re restless, and I am, there is no greater peace or freedom.

“Even more, ‘Burn My Boat’ wasn’t a song of surrender, but arrival,” he continues. “It builds and builds… but what it delivers is what I think most of us are hoping to find. That line: ‘Take this heart and light it/ Send it up in smoke?’ It really is burning off all the things that distract us from what matters in this faster, harder, more world we deal with.”

“Burn My Boat” is only the third preview track from Kenny’s 21st studio album, which is set to arrive in full on Sept. 25. His 100th chart single, top-10 hit “Carry On,” was first, followed by the title track.

You can find out more about the making of the record when Kenny drops by TalkShopLive Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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